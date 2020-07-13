Sacrifices of Kashmiri people not to go waste: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in his message on Kashmir Martyrs' Day on Monday said the whole nation offered salute to the sacrifices of Kashmiri people.

Kashmiri people, he said have rendered untiring and unending sacrifices for the cause of self-determination adding these sacrifices will not go waste.

Mahmood Khan said the Kashmiri people are standing like a rock in front of Indian forces' inhuman atrocities. "We salute to the decades-long efforts of Kashmiri people for their due right of self-determination", the CM said.

"The state terrorism carried out by the Indian occupied forces cannot suppress the struggle of Kashmiri people for their independence from illegal Indian control", he added.