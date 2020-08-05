Sacrifices of Kashmiri people not to go wasted: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here on Wednesday said that sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri would not go wasted and the sun of freedom would soon rise in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here on Wednesday said that sacrifices of thousands of innocent Kashmiri would not go wasted and the sun of freedom would soon rise in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the Kashmir Solidarity Rally to mark the Yaum-e-Istehsal Kashmir, he said that Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united on Kashmir issue, adding that India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiris reject India's illegal occupation of their motherland. He said the Kashmiri people had appealed to the UN to get implemented its resolutions on Kashmir.

Usman Dar said that peace could never be promoted in South Asia without resolving the longstanding burning issue of Held Kashmir.

SAPM Usman Dar said the Kashmir Issue had reached near its peaceful amicable solution as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, said on the occasion that the sun of freedom of Kashmir would rise soon.

He revealed that the freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

He urged the world community to use its complete influence to globally pressurize India for halting the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian Army in the Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.