Sacrifices of Kashmiri people will not go waste: Convener J&KFM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Movement, Convener Dr Zahid Ghani Dar said on Monday

that sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not go waste and the sun of freedom would

soon rise in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Talking to APP, he said that Kashmir issue had become a flash point between the

two nuclear neighbours and its solution was vital for a durable peace in South Asia.

He expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Indian

Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar condemned the brutalities being committed by Indian army

in occupied Kashmir and revocation of special status to the occupied valley.

He said that India should withdraw the amendment in law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019

status of occupied Kashmir.

He said the Indian government through a Presidential Ordinance abolished the

special status of Occupied Kashmir and under Article 370 and 37A of its constitution,

the entire Jammu and Kashmir was opened to the Indian people, they could come

and take ownership of land and could get domicile of there.

It was a big conspiratorial act of the Indian government, through which it wanted

to bring geographical changes in IIOJK as well as to change the ratio of population

of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

He said that Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, saying

that India had unleashed worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation on Jammu

and Kashmir.

Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar expressed grave concern over the large scale rising human rights

violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Indian

army in the Held Valley.

The Convener said that right of self-determination was the basic right of people of

the Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

He urged the world community to use its complete influence and pressurize India

for halting the larger scale human rights violations in held valley.