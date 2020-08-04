Sacrifices of Kashmiri youth exposed ugly face of India: Qasim

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday said that sacrifices rendered by the innocent Kashmiris have exposed the ugly face of the fascist government of India before the entire world. Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf would hold " Youme-e Istehsal" in Balochistan.

"In accordance with the vision of Central leadership, PTI Balochistan chapter would also mark the day with protest rallies, a demonstration against the barbarism of Indian government in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," he said while talking to the delegation of the PTI Balochistan chapter who called on him under the leadership of PTI Balochistan Secretary, Idrees Taaj here.

Deputy Speaker said that repealing article 370 and depriving Kashmiris of their special status are sheer violations of the United Nations resolution,' " Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively presented the issue of Kashmir on different international forums.

Suri said that PM Imran Khan, on different world forums called for the "immediate lifting of the military siege rescinding of India's illegal and unilateral actions in the occupied territory.

While expressing his concern over the atrocities being perpetrated by India against the Kashmiri people, he said that innocent people of Kashmir are looking towards the people of Pakistan for all-out support to their cause.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly noted that resolution has been passed to confer " Nishan-e- Pakistan award to Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani for his valuable service for the cause of Kashmir.