Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Never Go Waste: Ali Amin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 11:30 PM

Sacrifices of Kashmiris never go waste: Ali Amin

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur on Tuesday said sacrifices of the Kashmiris would not go waste but they would get fruits in near future as the international community was well aware about atrocities and brutalities of Indian forces which they had adopted against the innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Talking to a news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had always highlighted Kashmir issue at every international fora in effective manner.

He said the prime minister had demanded to the international community that they should play their due role for resolving the long lasting issue of Kashmir, adding during the session of the United Nations General Assembly the prime minister had stressed to resolve Jammu and Kashmir issue accordance with the UN resolutions.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Independence movement of Kashmiri people till achieving their basic right.

After becoming in to power the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had raised Kashmir issue at every national and international forums with courageously.

