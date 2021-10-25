UrduPoint.com

Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Not To Go In Vain: President ACP

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :President Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi Ahmed Shah Monday said October 27 was the darkest day in the world history as on October 27, 1947 Indian occupation forces landed in Kashmir to occupy, subjugate, oppress, and terrorize innocent Kashmiris.

Talking to APP, ACP President said after First World War many countries were occupied but one by one all the usurpers had to flee, struggle and sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri people would not go in vain and they would enjoy their legitimate right of self-determination soon.

He said Modi's terrorist government had committed unprecedented atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Kashmiri people have a long history of struggle and sacrifices and we should all continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brothers and sisters", said Ahmed Shah.

He said the sufferings of Kashmiri people had been increased manifold after Modi government annexed the special status of IIOJK.

Ahmed Shah said failure of United Nations in implementation of its resolution in Kashmir was a question mark on international community.

