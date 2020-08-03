UrduPoint.com
Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Not To Go Waste: Ali Muhammad Khan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Sacrifices of Kashmiris not to go waste: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Monday termed the gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) a challenge to the world ethics and said the sacrifices of the valiant Kashmiris would not go waste.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

He called Kashmir Pakistan''s "jugular vein" and said we would fight till last drop of blood for Kashmir.

Ali Muhammad said on Yaum-e-Istehsal day on Wednesday,we salute Kashmiris for their continued struggle against the illegal and barbaric Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that the atrocities were being committed to suppress Kashmiri voices but the oppressors were forgetting that freedom movements of nations would never be suppressed by such kinds of tyrannies.

He expressed grave concern over the restrictions by the Indian army on the movement of Kashmiri families and feared shortage of food.He also urged the international community to play their part in putting an end to these gross human rights violations.

"Pakistan will continue to extend full political,moral and diplomatic support to its Kashmiri brethren," he said.

"The Pakistani nation,Government and armed forces are standing together to resolve the Kashmir issue,"he mentioned.

"Pakistan has made a commitment with Kashmiri brothers that it will stand with the Kashmiri people till the end and Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed Hindu supremacist and RSS mindset before the global community," he added.

Minister said the Kashmiri people would continue their struggle until they get their right to self-determination.

He paid rich tributes to Muslims of Indian occupied Kashmir who were determined to continue their struggle for end of Indian rule.

