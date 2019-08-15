UrduPoint.com
Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Taking Them Closer To Victory: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 03:07 PM

Sacrifices of Kashmiris taking them closer to victory: Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that precious sacrifices of innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir will not go waste and they would emerge victorious in their goals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said that precious sacrifices of innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir will not go waste and they would emerge victorious in their goals.

He said this in his message issued in connection with (August 15) which the nation was observing as 'black day' to protest against India's brutalities and human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

He said inhuman and absurd actions of India would negatively impact the country itself, and added that celebrating Independence Day of Pakistan as "Kashmir Solidarity day" was a precious gesture which enhanced moral support to the Kashmiris.

Langrial said with the grace of Allah Almighty Kashmiris' struggle for freedom in IoK would consolidate into victory.He condemned the unconstitutional stepsand efforts of India which were carried out to harm status of Kashmir region.

