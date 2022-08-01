Sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon: Zahid Dar

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Convener Jammu and Kashmir freedom movement Dr Zahid Ghani Dar has said that the sacrifices of the thousands of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would become fruitful soon.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Dr Zahid Ghani said that the early peaceful solution to Kashmir dispute had now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Subcontinent, as the delayed Kashmir dispute had already become a flashpoint between the two nuclear neighbours.

The convener strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression in occupied Kashmir as well as the revocation of the occupied state's special status. He said that India should withdraw the amendment to law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir.

He said that the Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, adding that India had unleashed the worst brutalities to continue its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris reject India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

Dr Zahid also expressed grave concern over the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of Kashmiri people by the Indian army in the held valley.

He urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise India for halting large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian army in IIOJK.