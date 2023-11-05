Sacrifices of Kashmiris to not go in vain: AJK President, PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Nov 05 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 5th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq paid eulogizing tributes to martyrs of Jammu on their 76th martyrdom anniversary being observed on November 6.

In their separate statements issued on the eve of Jammu Martyrs' Day, they said that the day was being observed on both sides of the LoC with a renewed pledge to carry forward the struggle to achieve the cherished goal for which they (martyrs) laid down their precious lives.

While terming November 6 as an important milestone in Kashmiris' freedom struggle, they said that it was on this day in 1947 when hundreds and thousands of Kashmiris were brutally massacred in the Jammu region.

Recalling the horrors of the bloody massacre, the two leaders said that about a quarter million Muslims, including men, women and children were brutally murdered by the armed gangs of the RSS and other extremists who were aided and abetted by the Dogra ruler.

Lauding the spirit of brotherhood and generosity of the government and people of Pakistan, they said that it was quite heartening to note that Pakistan not only embraced these refugees but also resettled them in different parts of the country in a dignified manner.

They regrettably noted that the bloodshed of the Muslims that started in Jammu in 1947 was still going on unabated in the Indian-occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir."Even today, the hands of Indian forces are stained with the blood of innocent Muslims", they said.

Referring to the unresolved Kashmir dispute, they said that it was quite unfortunate that the issue of Kashmir was still hanging around despite the passage of 76 years.

Lauding the supreme sacrifices of the Kashmiri people, they said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been offering huge sacrifices to achieve their destination. They said that no amount of Indian oppression could dent the Kashmiris' spirit and their passion for freedom.