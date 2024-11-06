Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Will Not Go In Vain: Muqam
Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed the resolve that the sacrifices and blood of Kashmiris, particularly Martyrs of Jammu, will not go in vain.
In his message on Jammu Martyrs' Day, being observed Wednesday, he paid homage to the martyrs saying that the Kashmiris have rendered matchless sacrifices for Pakistan.
Amir Muqam said the Indian army in their nexus with Dogra Army and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh martyred three hundred thousand Kashmiris.
Recent Stories
Strong bullish trend continues in PSX
Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed
Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..
Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..
Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..
Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CESVI donates contemporary laptops to SU’s IBA2 minutes ago
-
PFC hosts reception for Sikh delegation2 minutes ago
-
IWMB empowers frontline rangers with digital skills for enhanced conservation2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris on both sides of LoC observe Jammu Martyrs Day2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz inaugurates model village for flood-hit Ghizer people12 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food exporters depart for Malaysia to explore trade opportunities22 minutes ago
-
"Punjab govt leading in food safety through PFA"22 minutes ago
-
NA speaker pays tribute to Jammu martyrs33 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO commences project to strengthen air quality42 minutes ago
-
Cashier embezzled Rs 4.2m52 minutes ago
-
Fish of the season: A must try trout winter recipe for food lovers1 hour ago
-
Teachers’ protest causes primary schools’ closure in KP1 hour ago