Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Will Not Go In Vain: Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam on Wednesday expressed the resolve that the sacrifices and blood of Kashmiris, particularly Martyrs of Jammu, will not go in vain.

In his message on Jammu Martyrs' Day, being observed Wednesday, he paid homage to the martyrs saying that the Kashmiris have rendered matchless sacrifices for Pakistan.

Amir Muqam said the Indian army in their nexus with Dogra Army and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh martyred three hundred thousand Kashmiris.

