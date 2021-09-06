Sacrifices of martyrs will never be forgotten: GOC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The General Officer Commanding (GOC) Hyderabad Major General Dilawar Khan on Monday said the sacrifices of martyrs could not be forgotten as they had laid down their lives for the protecting the motherland.

He said this while talking to the brother of the martyr of Kargil, Capt Abdul Malik (Sitara-e-Bisalat) during his visit to shaheed's home at Latifabad unit No.4.

Maj General Dilawar said nation could not forget those heroes who enlightened the name of Pakistan by sacrificing their lives.

He also presented gifts of flowers to family members of Shaheed Capt Abdul Malik.

He also visited the residences of Army and Police martyrs in connection with defence day to pay homage to them.