Sacrifices Of Martyrs Will Not Go In Vain: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:20 AM



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan Saturday said the sacrifices of almost 1500 martyrs will not go in vain.

He said the martyrs were the asset of Punjab police and their sacrifices were the guiding path for the whole police force and their sacred mission would be continued at every cost, he maintained.

He expressed these views in an event to light candles at "Yadgar-e- Shuhada" here.

The IGP said Punjab police by utilizing all available resources would continue to play its role against the anti-social elements to ensure a peaceful society at any cost.

He said the cowardly acts of terrorists cannot demoralize the policemen and every police official was always ready to sacrifice his life while protecting lives and properties of public.

Arif Nawaz said despite continuous attacks on Punjab police from terrorists and anti-social elements, morale of the force was high, adding that martyrdom of our officers and officials gave us a new courage and zeal.

The IGP said the police department would keep helping to provide education to children of martyrs so that they can be a respectable citizen and "I feel very happy that on my request, the government has distributed all pending Shuhada package cheques to the families of martyrs which was proof that sacrifices of police martyrs were acknowledged at every level, he asserted.

He said to address the problems of families of martyrs, a DIG level officer has been appointed at Central Police Office.

