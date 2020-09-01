(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Raja Riaz Ahmad has said that everlasting sacrifices of Pak Army soldiers could not be forgotten, as they strengthened the country by sacrificing their lives.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, he paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Pak Army and said that every person of Pakistani nation possessed capabilities for the defence of the motherland and the whole nation fought war along with Pak Army against India in Sept 1965.

He said that the living nations always remember their past and learn lessons from the history. He said that national solidarity and unity was much needed now for the protection and safety of Pakistan.

He said that valuable sacrifices of the Pak Army martyrs could not be go waste and every conspiracy against the country would be foiled with national unity.