Sacrifices Of Pakistan Army For Country Priceless: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that the youth can shape the future of Pakistan, and we have to be united to move forward, the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the country are valuable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that the youth can shape the future of Pakistan, and we have to be united to move forward, the sacrifices of the Pakistan Army for the country are valuable.

He said this while addressing the closing ceremony of Karachi Games 2023 at the Governor House as a special guest here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saifur Rahman, Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, diplomats of Turkey, Oman, Russian Federation, Qatar, Germany and Former Test captain Younis Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Asad Shafiq, Muhammad Sami, Sikander Bakht, Tauseef Ahmed, Olympian Islahuddin, athlete Naseem Hameed, former snooker world champion Muhammad Yusuf and others were also present.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that there is an urgent need to improve the economic system, adding that KMC and other related institutions deserve congratulations for organizing the Karachi Games 2023.

Dr. Syed Saifur Rehman while delivering the welcome speech said that the players and the organizers are worthy of praise and congratulations for the successful organization of the Karachi Games. 42 games have never been held at the same time at the national level. The next Karachi Games should be held in March 2024.

He said that all the games played in the province were included in the Karachi Games and were organized at different places in the city.

He said that the Karachi Games proved to be a pleasant gift for the citizens and the citizens have appreciated them in a rich manner and the youths have especially shown enthusiasm. KMC will continue to play its role and sports activities will be encouraged.

At the ceremony, awards were given to diplomats and sports patronage organizations and personalities from various countries, including Turkey, Oman, Russian Federation, Qatar, German diplomats were involved.

