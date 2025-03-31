Sacrifices Of Pakistan Forces Enable Nation To Celebrate Eid With Peace: Rana Sanaullah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2025 | 01:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan said that the sacrifices of the Pakistan forces have enabled the nation to celebrate Eid with peace.
Talking to media persons after offering the Eid-ul-Fitr prayer at his public secretariat here on Monday, he said that terrorism in any form was unacceptable and security forces of Pakistan would continue decisive operations against such elements.
He paid the best tributes to the martyrs of security forces and said that their sacrifices have allowed the nation to celebrate Eid in peace. He acknowledged the grief of their families and termed them true benefactors of the nation.
He said that the terrorists would be crushed completely and their demands would never be accepted.
He reiterated that the violence including the killing of innocent civilians, hijacking of trains, and identity-based executions would never be tolerated. However, he assured that peaceful protests and genuine public demands would always be addressed.
Regarding the economy, he said that despite being a coalition government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership has successfully stabilized the national economy.
He quoted international organizations and said that they were confirming the economic improvement and inflation control in Pakistan. He also predicted further relief for the people in the coming days.
He said that the Punjab government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz served the people through various initiatives such as “Apna Ghar Apni Chhat”, “Kisan Card” and “Nighaban Package”, etc. Pakistan Muslim League-N under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership would continue the politics of public service, he added.
About development projects, he said that work on Sargodha Road and Satiana Road has begun and it was expected to complete the project within this fiscal year.
He further said that IT City and Metro Bus projects in Faisalabad were also in progress and these would be inaugurated very soon to facilitate the masses.
About national security, he said that military operations against terrorists would continue as this is the only viable solution to this menace.
He termed the terrorists as agents of “RAW” who were trying to destabilize Pakistan and separate Balochistan. However, Pak security forces would not let this happen, he added.
He said that the government is ready to listen to the legitimate grievances of the law-abiding citizens but it would not tolerate the narratives sympathetic to terrorism.
Regarding missing persons, he said that individuals like Mahrang Baloch and certain groups in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were not classified as terrorists. However, they must condemn terrorist activities to strengthen their stance. The government is committed to fulfill legitimate developmental demands of Balochistan, he added.
About upcoming All-Parties Conference (APC), he stated that the government along with its coalition partners would deliberate on its participation.
However, he questioned the legitimacy of the conference if the ruling coalition parties were not invited and said that such an event could not be called a true APC.
Responding to a query about the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), he said that the law was intended to prevent character assassination and protect individuals from defamatory content on social media.
He said that the government was ready for discussion with the journalist organizations to introduce amendments to it. He assured that it would not be misused against the journalists reporting the truth.
Responding to yet another query about local body elections, he said that consultations with Nawaz Sharif were going on and it was expected that local government elections would be held this year.
Recent Stories
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..
Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700
Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr
Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..
Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers
UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria
Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza
UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..
120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque
UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM extends Eidul Fitr greetings with emphasizing unity6 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Pakistan forces enable nation to celebrate Eid with peace: Rana Sanaullah6 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity, compassion26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi offers Eid prayers in Lahore, prays for national prosperity26 minutes ago
-
Talal Chaudhry visits UK, discusses bilateral issues26 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to Martyrs on Eid, visits family of Shaheed Lt. Hassan Ashraf26 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with religious fervor, joy across Karachi36 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor meets foreign consuls, business leaders36 minutes ago
-
Eid festivities, district administration visits orphanage, hospital, jail in Abbottabad46 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon calls for unity among all Pakistanis to defeat enemies1 hour ago
-
Japanese ambassador extends Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Pakistani nation1 hour ago
-
Political Unity Key to Country’s Progress: Yousuf Raza Gilani1 hour ago