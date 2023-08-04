Sacrifices of police heroes to always be remembered: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 331 martyrs of Lahore Police have sacrificed their lives while protecting the public. Taking care of the families of these martyrs is the department's responsibility

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that 331 martyrs of Lahore Police have sacrificed their lives while protecting the public. Taking care of the families of these martyrs is the department's responsibility.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held at Alhamra Hall here on Friday on the occasion of the Martyrs Day. IG Punjab Usman Anwar, police officers, officials, and the families of the martyrs were also present on the occasion.

CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana mentioned that Lahore Police is consistently active in ensuring the welfare of the families of the martyrs. The IG police has taken historic measures for the welfare of the families of the martyrs, setting an example for others to follow. He said, "Martyrs and ghazis of the police department are our pride and honor." The CCPO further stated that those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty are a symbol of pride for the nation. "Today, we pledge that Lahore Police will never hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of people's lives and property.

Taking care of the families of the martyrs remains a top priority for Lahore Police, and the memories of the martyrs will always remain fresh in our hearts," he added.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that today is a day to renew the commitment with the families of the martyrs. The police department will never forget the sacrifices of the martyrs. He stressed that the sacrifices of the police heroes will always be remembered. "The martyrs are our pride, and every jawan in our police force is always ready to protect the lives, property, and dignity of the people with a passion for martyrdom," he added.

He said, "The police's brave sons have secured our today by sacrificing their lives for their beloved homeland." The stories of bravery and courage of the martyrs are a guiding light for the force. The role of the police is crucial for maintaining peace in society, he concluded.

IG Usman Anwar and others also addressed the ceremony.