Sacrifices Of Police Martyrs Always Be Remembered

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:40 PM

Sacrifices of police martyrs always be remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Sunday said sacrifices rendered by police martyrs in line of duty would always be remembered.

He was addressing a ceremony held here at Police Lines on Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of police).

The minister said that police were always ready to lay down their lives for dignity and survival of the country.

"Police officials have remained at the forefront in the war against terrorism and also rendered numerous sacrifices", he added.

He said police were making all out efforts to eliminate the anti-social elements to maintain peace in the society.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ehsan Tufail, said the police was proud of its "Shuhada" (Martyrs) and pledge that it would always keep their honor high.

"We will never forget their ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty and will look after the bereaved families in every manner," he added.

Among others, Spokesman of Punjab Government Dr. Shahbaz Gill, District & Session Judge Rawalpindi Rana Masood Akhter, CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Members of National & Provincial Assemblies, Members of Highcourt & District courts bar, Officers of the 111 brigade including officers of Rawalpindi police walked to the families of 103 martyrs of Rawalpindi Police in the venue.

Earlier, a guard of honor was presented to the officials.

