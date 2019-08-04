Sacrifices of police shuhadas to be ever recognized: Labor minister

SARGODHA, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi Sunday said that sacrifices of law enforcement agencies and Pakistan Army in line with maintaining peace in the country would ever be recognized.

He said this while talking to a candle-light vigil ceremony to mark the sacrifices of police martyred on "Youm e Shuhada Police" in which large number of police officials, Commissioner Sargodha and civil society participated.

The minister said all stakeholders should join hands for security and sovereignty of the country and urged to play their positive role for making the country a peaceful state.

He urged masses to cooperate with the police department for protecting the lives of people and their properties.

He said that around seventy thousands Pakistanis have sacrifices their lives for the country while PTI government and police department were also making all out efforts for betterment of the families of shuhadas.

The provincial government was announced welfare packages for the families, he said and added that employment opportunities were also offered to the children of martyred police officials.

He said that according to a package announced by the provincial government for the police officials martyred during operations Rs 20 million to be given to the families of DIGs and above ranks, SP and SSP Rs 18 million, DSP and Inspector Rs 15 million, Sub Inspector and Inspector Rs 12.5 million, Head Constable and Constable Rs 10 million.

The provincial government has also announced a compensation package for the public and police officials martyred in bomb blasts, terrorism incidents, watch and ward duties under which Rs 15 million to be provide to the families of each DIGs and above rank officials, Rs 12 million for the SPs and SSPs, Rs 9 million to the families of DSPs and Inspectors, Rs 7 million for the Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub Inspector and Rs 5 million for Head Constable and Constables.