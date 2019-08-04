UrduPoint.com
Sacrifices Of Policemen Will Always Be Remembered: Governor

Sun 04th August 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday said that sacrifices rendered by the policemen to protect the people and make the future of the country secure and peaceful, would always be remembered.

Addressing a ceremony held here to honour martyrs of police departments, he said that sacrifices made in the war against terrorism by armed forces, police, and other law enforcement agencies were unprecedented. There was no match to this bravery in the world, he added.

He said that America had spent billions along with allies to establish peace in Afghanistan but could not succeed but armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan by establishing peace in Pakistan has set a new example.

The Governor said that "We want convey to America that they should listen to Pakistan's narrative as it would not be possible to establish peace in Afghanistan without the cooperation of Islamabad." We are already playing our part in the Afghan peace process," he added.

He said that after Pulwama attack, India faced a humiliating defeat on the diplomatic front and now, Pakistan would expose India's true face in front of the whole world and we would write letters to parliamentarians of the UK, EU, and the US for unveiling atrocities of India on Kashmiris.

The Governor said that Pakistan's security agencies had played a pivotal part in the eradication of terrorism.

He said that "today we pay homage to our martyrs, adding the bravery of our security forces was unprecedented in the whole world,".

Chaudhry Sarwar said that Punjab government would help the families of martyrs and all the issues of police would be dealt on top priority, whereas all institutions including police would be made free of political influence, he concluded.

Provincial Ministers Col (retd) Hashim Dogar and Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, IG Punjab Arif Nawaz, CCPO Lahore B.A Nasir, members of national and provincial assemblies, and others were also present.

