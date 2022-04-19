UrduPoint.com

Sacrifices Of Security Forces To Not Go In Vain: Khalid Hussain

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Sacrifices of security forces to not go in vain: Khalid Hussain

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :President of Kisan Ittehad Pakistan Khalid Hussain on Monday said that anti state elements were engaged in conspiracies against the country which would be failed.

Addressing to a press conference at Quetta Press Club, he said that the blood of the martyrs will not go in vain and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would play his role to solve the problems faced by the farmers.

President Malik Asmat Dummar, Qasim Khan and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, a rally in favour of Armed Forces was held under the auspices of Kisan Ittehad-e-Pakistan which culminated at Askari checkpost after passing through various highways.

Khalid Hussain urged the government of Balochistan to fulfill its promise of converting agricultural tube-wells to solar energy as farmers could not run tube-wells due to high cost of electricity.

He said that due to smuggling of fertilizers and artificial scarcity, farmers had to face many difficulties and production of agricultural commodities was also affected.

