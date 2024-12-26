Sacrifices Of Shahdeed BB For Restoration Of Democracy To Always Be Remembered: Ayaz
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday lauded the unparalleled contributions of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to democracy, stating that she became a champion of democracy not only in Pakistan but across the world.
The Speaker, while referencing the political achievements of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, mentioned that she made history by becoming the first woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world and the first woman Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan, paving new avenues for women in the country's political landscape.
He made these remarks on the occasion of the 17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, which is observed every year on December 27 with reverence and respect across the country.
The Speaker underscored the collaborative efforts of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto highlighting the signing of the Charter of Democracy as a pivotal achievement in Pakistan’s political history.
Following the path set by two leaders, the Parliament first passed the 18th Amendment and later the 26th Amendment, hence reviving the true spirit of the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said the Speaker.
President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deserve the nation’s joint accolade for remaining steadfast to the commitment of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added.
While acknowledging Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s leadership, he noted her contributions to the rule of law, parliamentary supremacy, and her endeavors for the marginalized sections especially women and children.
Ayaz Sadiq called for adhering to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's true legacy in promoting reconciliation and strengthening democracy.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan51 seconds ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, 2 liquor suppliers1 minute ago
-
PITB conducts training for waste management companies1 minute ago
-
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as acting CJ1 minute ago
-
Sacrifices of Shahdeed BB for restoration of democracy to always be remembered: Ayaz1 minute ago
-
PBM MD Shaheen Butt pledges prompt case processing, lauds welfare initiatives1 minute ago
-
Open court held to address issues faced by traders11 minutes ago
-
Mashhood says taking IT industry to $25b top priority11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wheelie aerial firing under way21 minutes ago
-
Forest Fires in Abbottabad expose negligence, environmental risks21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Khalil Toker31 minutes ago
-
Qaid e Azam day marked with poetry recital at UAJK41 minutes ago