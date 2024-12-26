Open Menu

Sacrifices Of Shahdeed BB For Restoration Of Democracy To Always Be Remembered: Ayaz

Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday lauded the unparalleled contributions of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto to democracy, stating that she became a champion of democracy not only in Pakistan but across the world.

The Speaker, while referencing the political achievements of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, mentioned that she made history by becoming the first woman Prime Minister of the Islamic world and the first woman Leader of the Opposition in Pakistan, paving new avenues for women in the country's political landscape.

He made these remarks on the occasion of the 17th Death Anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, which is observed every year on December 27 with reverence and respect across the country.

The Speaker underscored the collaborative efforts of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto highlighting the signing of the Charter of Democracy as a pivotal achievement in Pakistan’s political history.

Following the path set by two leaders, the Parliament first passed the 18th Amendment and later the 26th Amendment, hence reviving the true spirit of the 1973 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, said the Speaker.

President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari deserve the nation’s joint accolade for remaining steadfast to the commitment of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, he added.

While acknowledging Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s leadership, he noted her contributions to the rule of law, parliamentary supremacy, and her endeavors for the marginalized sections especially women and children.

Ayaz Sadiq called for adhering to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's true legacy in promoting reconciliation and strengthening democracy.

