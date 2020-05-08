Sacrifices of Shaheed Riaz Naiko and his comrades not go in vain. Dr.Irfan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Dr Irfan Ashraf, Central Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan and Kashmir, said that Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir is being flourished with the pure blood of martyrs in occupied Kashmir.

Proud of the shining stars of the Hurriyat movement, including Riaz Naiko, who sacrificed their lives today for the freedom of their future generations.

Instead of bowing to the tyranny of India, the martyrs sacrificed their sacred blood and weighed heavily on our shoulders.

He further said that now is the time for the youth of Azad Kashmir to join the Kashmir Independence Movement with all their might and play their role in crushing India's nefarious intentions.

India is trying to make the Kashmir Independence Movement controversial under an organized conspiracy in which it is using a few self-styled nationalists sitting outside.

But we want to make it clear that we will not allow anyone to betray the holy blood of the martyrs, nor will we allow the pro-India lobby to seduce the youth of Azad Kashmir at this critical juncture.

He further said that after Eid-ul-Fitr, Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir Caravan would be organized across Azad Kashmir by announcing a formal strategy.