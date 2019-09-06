Sacrifices of Shuhada not to be wasted: Wajid Zia

Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police Wajid Zia Friday said the sacrifices of Shuhada for freedom and defense of the country would never be wasted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Inspector General, Pakistan Railways Police Wajid Zia Friday said the sacrifices of Shuhada for freedom and defense of the country would never be wasted.

Addressing an event after laying a wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada here he said that the nation stood with the Kashmiri brethren and every right of the Kashmiri brothers would be supported at every forum.

Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Azhar Rashid and DIG Headquarters Shehzad Akbar along with a number of officers and jawans were also present.

The Railways Police organised ceremonies at two places including PR Police Lines and Railways Police Training school Walton.