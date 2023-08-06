Sacrifices of Sindh Police cannot be forgotten: DIG Police Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfikar Ali Mehr met the heirs and families of police martyrs on the occasion of "Police Martyrs' Day" and paid tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Sindh Police here on Sunday.

On this occasion, DIG Mirpurkhas Range said, those who sacrifice their lives to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the citizens are the heroes of the nation and the heroes of the Sindh Police.

He also expressed that every year; the Sindh Police celebrates 4th August as Police Martyrs' Day.

"I salute the mothers of these martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the dear country; I salute the families, parents and children of these martyrs, whose loved ones achieved the great position of martyrdom.

As Head of Mirpurkhas Range, the best welfare of the families of police martyrs is my top priority" he added.

Earlier this DIG Mirpurkhas Range and SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry distributed certificates and gifts to the heirs of the martyrs.