Open Menu

Sacrifices Of Sindh Police Cannot Be Forgotten: DIG Police Mirpurkhas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Sacrifices of Sindh Police cannot be forgotten: DIG Police Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Mirpurkhas Range Zulfikar Ali Mehr met the heirs and families of police martyrs on the occasion of "Police Martyrs' Day" and paid tributes to the unparalleled sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Sindh Police here on Sunday.

On this occasion, DIG Mirpurkhas Range said, those who sacrifice their lives to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the citizens are the heroes of the nation and the heroes of the Sindh Police.

He also expressed that every year; the Sindh Police celebrates 4th August as Police Martyrs' Day.

"I salute the mothers of these martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the dear country; I salute the families, parents and children of these martyrs, whose loved ones achieved the great position of martyrdom.

As Head of Mirpurkhas Range, the best welfare of the families of police martyrs is my top priority" he added.

Earlier this DIG Mirpurkhas Range and SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry distributed certificates and gifts to the heirs of the martyrs.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Asad Ali August Sunday Best Top

Recent Stories

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth wit ..

AAIM NationCare Tech Conference empowers youth with digital marketing awareness

43 minutes ago
 Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 acco ..

Electricity accounts in Dubai reach 1,144,741 accounts by end of H1, 2023, 5.5% ..

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

3 hours ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

19 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan