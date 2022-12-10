UrduPoint.com

Sacrifices Of Tribal Journalists To Be Remembered: KP Governor

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Sacrifices of tribal journalists to be remembered: KP Governor

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali said here on Saturday that the sacrifices rendered by tribal journalists for restoration of peace would never be forgotten and deprivations of the community would be resolved on priority basis.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali said here on Saturday that the sacrifices rendered by tribal journalists for restoration of peace would never be forgotten and deprivations of the community would be resolved on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of Tribal Union of Journalists led by its President Fazalullah, KP Governor appreciated the services of journalists belonging to tribal belt. He also praised role played by tribal journalists for ensuring transparency and merit in development projects.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that 15 tribal journalists have sacrificed their lives during war against terror and dozens received injuries. He also appreciated endurance of tribal journalists who left their native areas and lived in camps as temporary displaced persons.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

ECP finalizes arrangements for LG polls in Balochi ..

ECP finalizes arrangements for LG polls in Balochistan

32 seconds ago
 Advisory council members from Bahrain meet OPC Pun ..

Advisory council members from Bahrain meet OPC Punjab vice chairman

5 minutes ago
 Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates new ICU ward at DHQ

Dr Akhtar Malik inaugurates new ICU ward at DHQ

5 minutes ago
 Australia Sanctions Seven Russians Allegedly Invol ..

Australia Sanctions Seven Russians Allegedly Involved in Poisoning of Navalny - ..

10 minutes ago
 Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murder ..

Veteran Indian actor Veena Kapoor allegedly murdered by son

24 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.