Sacrifices of tribal journalists to be remembered: KP Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali said here on Saturday that the sacrifices rendered by tribal journalists for restoration of peace would never be forgotten and deprivations of the community would be resolved on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of Tribal Union of Journalists led by its President Fazalullah, KP Governor appreciated the services of journalists belonging to tribal belt. He also praised role played by tribal journalists for ensuring transparency and merit in development projects.

Haji Ghulam Ali said that 15 tribal journalists have sacrificed their lives during war against terror and dozens received injuries. He also appreciated endurance of tribal journalists who left their native areas and lived in camps as temporary displaced persons.