Sacrifices of tribal people for country are not hidden from anyone: Governor KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Sunday said that the sacrifices of the tribal people for the country and the nation are not hidden from anyone.

The safety of the nation is our responsibility, everyone has to play a joint role in the development and prosperity of the country, the Federal and provincial governments are taking comprehensive measures to end the deprivations of the merged districts and very soon the tribal areas will be brought on par with other developed areas of the province.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a 60-member delegation of Baizai Hassan Khel’s elders, elders and youth under the leadership of Amanullah Mohmand from Mohmand District. On this occasion, Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali was also present, the public delegation included Malik Muhammad Hasan, Abdul Wadud Mohmand, Muhammad Nabi, Sheikh Fazl Hameed, Malik Mir Salam, Qari Muhammad Ishaq and others.

Informing the governor about other regional issues including the issuance of identity cards, he said that the people of the region were forced to go through a painful process in the issuance of identity cards by the NADRA office.

The problem will be raised and it will be ensured that the people of the area get rid of the difficulties in obtaining identity cards.

While talking to the delegation, the governor said that the development and prosperity of the merged districts is the priority, steps will be taken to ensure the provision of basic facilities to the tribal people are being taken up, the promises made to the people of the merged districts will be fulfilled and their deprivations will be ended.

Peace is indispensable for the development and prosperity of any society, we all have to play our role to protect the country and establish peace and order, the governor said.

The governor appreciated the efforts and sacrifices of the tribal people for peace and stability in the country. He emphasized that the state and state institutions must be supported and we all must play our role to maintain peace and law and order, and especially the leaders have the responsibility that they should play their role in the best way for the elimination of hatreds and the promotion of love and brotherhood.

On this occasion, the tribal delegation thanked the governor for listening to the problems and ensuring their solution and asked the governor to follow the tribal traditions.