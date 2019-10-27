Sacrifices, struggle of Kashmir people to pave way for freedom: Shah Farman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday said sacrifices and struggle of Kashmir people would pave the way for their freedom.

He said this in a message in connection with 27 October Black Day, saying Kashmiris have rejected Indian annexation of occupied valley and they would soon witness freedom from the oppressive rule of Indian forces.

He said brutalities of Indian forces in occupied valley would give impetus to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

The Governor said 27th October was being observed as Black Day all over the world because on the same day in 1947 Indian forces occupied Kashmir denying right of self-determination to people living there.

He said Pakistani leadership and its people stand with Kashmiris in this hour of need and support them in their rightful struggle against Indian aggression on every available forum.

Praising Kashmiris for their endurance, he also urged international community to play their role for the implementation of United Nations resolutions and lifting of curfew in occupied valley.

He said Pakistan would continue providing moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and inform comity of nations about human rights violations in Kashmir.