Sacrificial Amount Rs55000 To Be Returned To Hajj Pilgrims: MoRA

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

This decision has been made in accordance with the special instructions of Religious Affairs Minister Senator Muhammad Talha Mehmood.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced to refund 55,000 rupees as 'animal sacrifice amount' to pilgrims of both regular and sponsorship scheme before their departure to Saudi Arabia for Hajj.

The ministry advised the pilgrims of both the schemes to collect 55,000 rupees from their respective banks before their departure for Hajj.

It said the Saudi government-run Qurbani booths would be available near government residences, providing a hassle-free process for purchasing the coupons.

