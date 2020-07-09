UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sacrificial Animal Markets At 29 Points To Be Allowed In Faisalabad Division

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Sacrificial animal markets at 29 points to be allowed in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration will allow to set up cattle markets at 29 points across the division for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that 11 points had been designated in Faisalabad district for cattle markets while 8 points were reserved in Jhang district.

Similarly, cattle markets will be allowed at 6 points in Chiniot district while sale points of sacrificial animals have been designated at 4 sites in Toba Tek Singh district, he added.

He further said that administrators of cattle markets had been directed to ensure implementation on SOPs against coronavirus.

General public and animal dealers were also requested to cooperate with the market administration for adopting preventive measuresagainst corona pandemic while selling and purchasing sacrificialanimals at sale points, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sale Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

TRA participates in SAMENA Telecommunications Coun ..

9 minutes ago

Man beaten by fourth wife for contracting fifth ma ..

11 minutes ago

US sees Kashmir dispute through the prism of India ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Board of ‘Frontline H ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed: COVID-19 crisis further solidi ..

1 hour ago

Federal govt will improve power transmission and d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.