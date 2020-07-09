Sacrificial animal markets at 29 points to be allowed in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :The district administration will allow to set up cattle markets at 29 points across the division for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

A spokesman of local administration said on Thursday that 11 points had been designated in Faisalabad district for cattle markets while 8 points were reserved in Jhang district.

Similarly, cattle markets will be allowed at 6 points in Chiniot district while sale points of sacrificial animals have been designated at 4 sites in Toba Tek Singh district, he added.

He further said that administrators of cattle markets had been directed to ensure implementation on SOPs against coronavirus.

General public and animal dealers were also requested to cooperate with the market administration for adopting preventive measuresagainst corona pandemic while selling and purchasing sacrificialanimals at sale points, he added.