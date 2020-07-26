UrduPoint.com
Sacrificial Animal Markets Continue In Hazara With Skyrocketing Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 02:30 PM

Sacrificial animal markets continue in Hazara with skyrocketing prices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Price hike of sacrificial animals bothered buyers ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the demand for cattle has increased in all over the Hazara division.

Besides several other three main animal markets of Haripur, Havelian and Mansehra have been decorated with beautiful animals, skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals bound the buyers to wait and see till the last day before Eid.

In the animal markets of Hazara price of a normal goat starts from 25000 rupees while cow price starts from 70000 rupees which is much higher than in previous years.

While talking to APP a trader of animals Zafran said that farmers breed the animals especially for Eidul Azha, they also spend a huge amount and have to wait for two years for the yield, so they deserve a handsome return.

He further said that in the animal markets of the Hazara division local share is very small, usually, traders bring animals in bulk from Punjab which is also a cause of a price hike.

Due to weekly off a large number of people are visiting the animal markets to buy or see the suitable animals, most of the buyers are disappointed by the price hike and distressed.

Keeping in view of increased prices mostly people want to buy a cow, buffalo, or ox where they can share sacrificial animals.

Although district administrations have banned animal markets inside the city area as Eid is approaching a large number of animals can be seen everywhere in the city areas of Abbottabad, Haripur, Manshera and other towns of Hazara without any precautionary measures.

