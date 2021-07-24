UrduPoint.com
Sacrificial Animal Remains Weighing Upto 10, 640 Tonnes Removed In Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Sacrificial animal remains weighing upto 10, 640 tonnes removed in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP) in its three days Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation in provincial metropolis has successfully removed waste and remains of sacrificial animals weighing upto 10,640 tonnes.

According to a press statement issued here on Saturday, around 2602 number of staff members of WSSP took part in the cleanliness drive during the three days Eid-ul-Azha, a Muslim's religious festival of sacrificing animals.

From 43 union councils of Peshawar city a total of 10,640 weight of offal was collected and disposed at a proper site, the statement added.

In the interior city, small vehicles and in some streets wheel borrow were used by staff members of WSSP for collection and disposal of offal.

On the first day of Eid, a total of 4,444 tonnes of animal remains were removed from the city and dumped at a selected disposal site.

