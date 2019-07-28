UrduPoint.com
Sacrificial Animals' Arrival Begins

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Sacrificial animals' arrival begins

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :The sacrificial animals have almost started arriving in Rawalpindi division from far-flung areas in connection with Eidul Azha.

The sacrificial animals can be seen in Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Fowara Chowk, Dengi Khoi, Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Benazir Bhutto road, Bakra Mandi, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassanabad and Saddar Bazaar.

The demand for animal prices were very high and beyond the reach of the common man.

A citizen Saleem Butt was of the opinion that high prices of sacrificial animals may come down in coming days when more stock of sacrificial animals would pour in the city definitely change in prices.

The online sale of sacrificial animals has also attracted buyers as a majority of the citizens are relying on 'Online Bakra Mandi' to place orders for the sacrificial animals ahead of Eidul Azha.

The online markets are providing photos, videos, voices and other description, including types and prices of the goats and other sacrificial animals, on the internet which are helping the customers to make their choice.

The citizens say that they prefer to pay a little more charges than haggling over the prices with illiterate cattle dealers.

Meanwhile, Charity organizations intending to collect hides of sacrificial animals can submit applications to the office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for the permission letter by 31st of July 2019.

The Home Department of Punjab Government has banned the collection of hides of sacrificial animals without the approval of the competent authority. The DC office Rawalpindi will not receive any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above mentioned date. Any organization or person who will collect hides of sacrificial animal without prior approval will be treated as offence and strict action will be taken against them as per law.

