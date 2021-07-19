UrduPoint.com
Sacrificial Animals Bring Delight For Children Ahead Of Eid Al Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 03:01 PM

Sacrificial animals bring delight for children ahead of Eid al Azha

As the religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha is knocking the doors, the children seems to be more excited to spend good time with their sacrificial animals through feeding, painting and decorating them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :As the religious festival of Eid-ul-Azha is knocking the doors, the children seems to be more excited to spend good time with their sacrificial animals through feeding, painting and decorating them.

Majority of the children can be seen in the streets of capital city while roaming around with their decorated sacrificial animals.

Although, majority of the people prefer to purchase their sacrificial animals at the last moments before the festival and only few buy their animals a week before to get an opportunity to spend maximum time with them.

Children who got their animals have decorated and painted them beautifully while others are anxiously waiting for the arrival of their animals to do the same.

"I have been asking my parents to take us to the market and buy our sacrificial animal at least two days before the festival so that we can spend more time with them", Ali Murtaza, a 9-year child said.

"I am happy that the weather has turned pleasant and now I can take my animals for grazing around streets with the sacrificial animal and take some memorable pictures", he said.

Asima Anwar, a young girl said, "We all the friends have planned to upload selfies with our decorated and painted sacrificial animals on social media to double the joy of this festival".

"It gives pleasure to spend more time with the sacrificial animal and tend to them before the ritual of sacrificing", she said.

