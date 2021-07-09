UrduPoint.com
Sacrificial Animals Markets Start In Hazara With Sky Rocketing Prices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Sacrificial animals markets start in Hazara with sky rocketing prices

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :The high prices of sacrificial animal Friday worried buyers ahead of Eid ul Adha as the demand for sacrificial animal has increased all over the Hazara division.

Besides several others, three main animal markets of Haripur, Havelian and Mansehra have been decorated with beautiful animals but the skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals bound the buyers to wait and see till the last day before Eid.

In the animal markets of Hazara, the price of a normal goat starts from 20000 rupees while the cow price starts from 80000 rupees which is much higher than in previous years.

While talking to APP, a trader of animals Inam ul Haq said that farmers breed the animals especially for Eidul Azha, they also spend a huge amount and have to wait for two years, so they deserve a handsome return.

He further said that in the animal markets of the Hazara division, local share was very small, usually, traders bring animals in bulk from Punjab which is also a cause a price hike.

Due to weekly off, a large number of people are visiting the animal markets to buy or see the suitable animals, most of the buyers are disappointed by the price hike and distressed.

Keeping in view the increased prices, the people mostly want to buy a cow, buffalo, or ox so that they can have their sacrificial share.

