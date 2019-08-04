UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sacrificial Animals Markets Start In Hazara With High Prices

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 02:50 PM

Sacrificial animals markets start in Hazara with high prices

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 4(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like every year price hike of sacrificial animals bothered buyers ahead of Eid ul Azha, the demand for cattle has increased in all over the Hazara division.

Besides several others, three main animal markets of Haripur, Havelian and Mansehra have been decorated with beautiful and healthy animals but skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals bound the buyers to wait and see until last day before Eid.

In the animal markets of Hazara price of a normal goat starts from 20000 rupees while cow price starts from 60000 rupees which is much higher than previous years.

Jameel Ahmed a trader of animals while talking to APP said that farmers breed the animals especially for Eidul Azha, they also spend a huge amount and have to wait for two years, so they deserve a handsome return. He further said that in the animal markets of Hazara division local share is very small, usually, traders bring animals in bulk from Punjab which is also a cause of price hike.

As the Eid ul Adha approaching a large number of people are visiting the animal markets to buy or see the suitable animals, most of the buyers are disappointed by the price hike and distressed.

Keeping in view of increased prices mostly people want to buy a cow, buffalo or ox where they can share sacrificial animal.

District administration Haripur has imposed a ban on open cattle markets in the city under section 144 and warned the buyers and sellers to avoid any trading activity other than the prescribed market.

The district administration has also decided to impose a heavy fine on the violators and other punishment. On the other side traders and buyers have complaints about the sacrificial animal market Haripur where district administration has not provided any facility, even provision of water and sheds for buyers and animals are not available in the market while they are collecting huge taxes from the buyers.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Fine Mansehra Buy Price Buffalo Haripur Havelian Market All From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

14 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

14 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

14 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.