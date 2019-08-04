Sacrificial animals markets start in Hazara with high prices

ABBOTTABAD, Aug 4(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Like every year price hike of sacrificial animals bothered buyers ahead of Eid ul Azha, the demand for cattle has increased in all over the Hazara division.

Besides several others, three main animal markets of Haripur, Havelian and Mansehra have been decorated with beautiful and healthy animals but skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals bound the buyers to wait and see until last day before Eid.

In the animal markets of Hazara price of a normal goat starts from 20000 rupees while cow price starts from 60000 rupees which is much higher than previous years.

Jameel Ahmed a trader of animals while talking to APP said that farmers breed the animals especially for Eidul Azha, they also spend a huge amount and have to wait for two years, so they deserve a handsome return. He further said that in the animal markets of Hazara division local share is very small, usually, traders bring animals in bulk from Punjab which is also a cause of price hike.

As the Eid ul Adha approaching a large number of people are visiting the animal markets to buy or see the suitable animals, most of the buyers are disappointed by the price hike and distressed.

Keeping in view of increased prices mostly people want to buy a cow, buffalo or ox where they can share sacrificial animal.

District administration Haripur has imposed a ban on open cattle markets in the city under section 144 and warned the buyers and sellers to avoid any trading activity other than the prescribed market.

The district administration has also decided to impose a heavy fine on the violators and other punishment. On the other side traders and buyers have complaints about the sacrificial animal market Haripur where district administration has not provided any facility, even provision of water and sheds for buyers and animals are not available in the market while they are collecting huge taxes from the buyers.