Sacrificial Animals' Offal To Be Disposed Of At Five Dumping Sites

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Sacrificial animals' offal to be disposed of at five dumping sites

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has started creating five temporary dumping sites in the city where offal and entrails of sacrificial animals will be disposed of in environment friendly manner.

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, these dumping sites would be created in Sagian, Mehmood Boti, Tiba, Lakhodair and Sundar areas.

LWMC Managing Director Shahzaib Husnain said that it was the top priority of the company to provide neat and clean environment to the Lahorites.

He said that 60 feet deep craters would be created at these dumping sites and added that these would be enough to dispose of 50,000 tonnes of offal. He said that these dumping sites would be made functional two days prior to Eid-ul-Azha.

It is pertinent to mention here that trackers had been installed in all machinery working at these dumping sites for proper monitoring.

