UrduPoint.com

Sacrificial Animals' Prices Skyrocket As Eid-ul-Azha Approaches Nearer

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Sacrificial animals' prices skyrocket as Eid-ul-Azha approaches nearer

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :With only nine days remaining in the second Muslim Holy ritual Eid-ul-Azha, the prices of the sacrificial animals are registering an upward trend as a sacrifice this year seems merely a dream for many salaried and middle-class families.

A market survey conducted by this scribe here Wednesday revealed that this year the prices of sacrificial animals have gone double as compared to that of last year.

"Many of the retired and serving government employees seem unable to perform the important religious obligation this time because sacrificial animals are beyond their purchasing power, "Ashraf Ali Danwar, a retired government employee said.

A buffalo and cow are now being sold for Rs.460, 000-600,000 in the different localities of Sukkur.

"The total sale of sacrificial animals these days is around 50 against 300 cattle last year," said a businessman of cattle Muhammad Naeem.

He said he has so far received about 1000 cattle from Punjab and Sindh provinces and I expect more from other provinces as Eid-ul- Azha become closer.

These days, he said, most of the buyers just come, ask about prices and then return empty hands, he remarked.

"The prices of ox and goats are higher here than in Punjab and Upper Sindh," Muhammad Naeem said.

He said that he refused the offer of Rs 240,000 for his ox named "Shera" as he was demanding Rs 300,000 for it at Ali Wahan area of Sukkur.

He, however, said sometimes they are suffering financial losses when their cattle were not sold during Eid-ul-Azha days or die due to very hot weather.

However, middle-class circles feared that due to the high prices of other commodities, the rates of sacrificial animals would also remain out of reach of the general public.

Traders expressed the hope that sales will gain momentum in the coming days as Sukkur city dwellers, which have difficulties in keeping the animals in their yards, will start visiting the markets.

The district administration has allotted an open space for the establishment of sacrificial animals "Mandi" for Eid-ul-Azha.

"Mandi" in Sukkur is being established outside of bypass road Sukkur. The sellers are demanding high prices for the animals because they have a lot of time to wait for the customers ready to pay their desired prices.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather Punjab Road Sale Sukkur Buffalo Market Muslim From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council m ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Sports Council meeting, approves outcomes of c ..

9 minutes ago
 Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

54 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

54 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

2 hours ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.