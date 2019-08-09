Sacrificial animals' sale reaches to peak in KP

As Eidul Azha is around the corner, trade of sacrificial animals on Friday reached to its peak in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts where hectic buying and selling are underway in cattle markets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :As Eidul Azha is around the corner, trade of sacrificial animals on Friday reached to its peak in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal districts where hectic buying and selling are underway in cattle markets.

In Peshawar's cattle markets, substantial increase in arrival of sacrificial animals including buffaloes, cows, goats and sheep are being witnessed these days amid complaints of high prices by people.

As only two-day left in Eidul Azha, the sacrificial animals have started pouring in from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and others far-flung districts of KP in a bid to get maximum profit in lucrative market of Peshawar.

The camels are brought from Southern Punjab and Sindh provinces by traders as it are being the most preferred choice of many families especially in Peshawar.

The inter-provincial and domestic traders have brought their stock in large quantity here, attracting buyers not only from KP but also from neighbouring Afghanistan to fulfill people's needs on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

A visit to Lala Kala cattle market revealed the peoples are taking keen interest in buffaloes, oxen, cows, goats and sheep transported form Punjab keeping in view of their good health despite its high prices.

Waheed Khan, a cattle dealer said he brought 20 trucks from Sahiwal, Gondal and Khushab to Peshawar to get maximum profits here.

"I refused an offer of Rs5lakh for my ox 'Badshah' as I was demanding Rs 0.7million for it," he added.

Wahid Khan said he sold 20 oxen out of 30 available since last two days as buyers have increased manifolds to cattle markets on Friday.

"The high cost of fodder, transportation of animals and high-fee of the cattle market owners are contributing to an increase in cattle prices on occasion of Eid ul Azha." The traders have also started roaming in streets and villages with their decorated animals to attract buyers.

A large number of people are being seen visiting cattle markets including Lala Kala market, Pajagai and Ring road in Peshawar these days to select appropriate animal.

The middle class families, salaried class and low income groups are showing interest in purchase of buffaloes, cows, oxen, camels instead of goats and sheep to performing collective sacrifice due to high prices of small animals.

"I take a share in buffalo for performance of collective Qurbani (sacrifice) this eid as small goats and beefs are very expensive," a school teacher Riaz Khan said while talking to APP.

He said prices of sacrificial animals are high this year compare to last year and it is the responsibility of district administration to check prices of sacrificial animals to enable a large number of people to perform religious ritual of 'sacrifice' this year.