Sacrificial animals shopping kicks in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :As nearly a week left in Eidul Azha celebrations, the trade of sacrificial animals has picked up momentum in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where oxen, buffalos, goats, sheep and camels are pouring in from Punjab the by inter-provincial traders to earn maximum profit.

The old and newly established cattle markets in Peshawar including Lala Kaly Tarnab, Ring Road, Charsadda Road, Hayatabad and Hazarkhwani are flooded with cattle these days where trade activities have gained pace.

"I have brought 10 trucks of cattle from Punjab to lucrative market of Peshawar where all stock are sold on Sunday last," said cattle trader, Musa Khan while talking to APP at Pabbi cattle market.

He said prices of sacrificial animals were sky high this year compare to last year especially of oxen, goat and sheep. The skyrocketing prices of sacrificial animals have irked the residents of Peshawar where low income groups and salaried class were preferring to buy large animals to perform collective Qurbani.

"These days, most people are visiting cattle markets to get themselves appraise of prices of sacrificial animals and most of them return empty handed due to their exorbitant prices," said manager of Pabbi cattle market, Zar Khan while talking to APP. He hoped the prices may go down during last days before Eidul Azha.

He said fumigation sprays and vaccination of animals to prevent and control of lumpy skins disease were being conducted on daily basis and advised buyers to adopt precautionary measures while visiting cattle markets.

Zar Khan further advised people not to bring children to cattle market to avoid heatstroke and keeping in view of reports of lump skin disease. "I came from Mohib Banda village to purchase an Ox for performance of collective Qurbani. However, the prices are very high this year that needed to be checked by the district administration and police," said, Riazul Haq, a retired PST teacher while talking to APP at Pabbi cattle market.

An ox was being sold at Rs150,000 to Rs200,000 while goat was available on Rs50,000 to Rs60,000 that was beyond purchasing power of low income groups . Zar Khan said that increase cost of transportation, fodder and cattle market's fee were contributing to an increase in prices of sacrificial animals in Peshawar.

He said if unlawful transportation of cattle were stopped than prices of sacrificial animals in Peshawar would be come down and people would perform Qurbani with their pocket expenses on occasion of Eidul Azha.

The people also demanded fumigation sprays and vaccinations of all animals coming to cattle markets to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease.