UrduPoint.com

Sacrificial Animals Start Arriving In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 19, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Sacrificial animals start arriving in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Sacrificial animals have started arriving in Rawalpindi division from far-flung areas of the country for sale ahead of Eidul Azha.

These animals can be seen in Raja Bazaar, Bara Market, Fawara Chowk, Dengi Khoi, Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Benazir Bhutto road, Bakra Mandi, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassanabad and Saddar Bazaar.

A visit to different sale points revealed that the animal prices are quite high and beyond the reach of the common man.

Majority of sellers of sacrificial animals are demanding very high rates as there is no price regulatory mechanism introduced by the city government.

Price of a normal size goat/sheep/lamb ranges from Rs 60,000 to Rs80,000 whereas a cow/calf from Rs120,000 to Rs 3,00,000.

On the other hand, sellers of sacrificial animals say that main reason behind high prices of animals are increased transportation costs as well as increase in prices of animal fodder.

Raja Atif, a calf seller from DG Khan, said that rise in transportation charges, cost of animal breeding led to the increase in the animal prices.

"I can't sell my animals on loss," he said, adding that he was thinking of going back home as customer's response was not very good at the moment.

The high prices of sacrificial animals will affect the salaried and low income groups of the society the most, a resident of Gawalmandi said, adding that his family would probably not be able to perform this religious ritual due to high prices of the sacrificial animals this year.

On the other hand, City District Government Rawalpindi, and Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) are preparing plans to make city clean on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Visit Road Sale Man Rawalpindi Price Saddar Market Family From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th June 2022

5 hours ago
 Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

Tennis: Queen's ATP results - collated

13 hours ago
 O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark ..

O'Brien sweeps to another notable racing landmark at Royal Ascot

14 hours ago
 'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine f ..

'We prepare for worst', says governor of Ukraine frontline region

14 hours ago
 Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

Top seed Jabeur to face Bencic in Berlin final

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.