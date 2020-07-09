Sacrificial animals to be purchased after proper physical inspection : Maulana Noman Naeem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Famous scholar and administrator of the Binoria International University, Maulana Noman Naeem Thursday said that the sacrificial animals should be bought and sold after proper physical inspection.

He was addressing a meeting on collective sacrifice (Ijtimai Qurbani) and online sacrifice at the Binoria International University here, said a statement.

The participants of the meeting observed that it was the religious and moral responsibility of the traders to be honest in the sale of animals and not to tell lie at all in this regard.