'Sad That My Tenure As Denmark Ambassador To Pakistan Has Come To An End'

Denmark Ambassador Rolf Holmboe says he spent a tremendous time as an ambassador to Pakistan as he brought both sides closer to each other despite that there were many challenges and difficulties in the way.

Denmark's ambassador to Pakistan Rolf Holmboe said that he was sad his exciting three-year tenure as an ambassador came to an end and he was leaving to his country.

Rolf Holmboe said that he travelled throughout the country, enjoyed his tenure and played important role to bring both Denmark and Pakistan closer to each other during this time.

“Today is a sad day that I am leaving Pakistan for the last time as ambassador,” said Mr. Rolf.

He said: “We have had some difficult years; we had economic crisis, conflict with India and now we have corona crisis but inspite of all these things, Pakistan and Denmark engagements were tremendous,” the ambassador shared his video message on Twitter.

He hoped that Pakistanis would overcome the recent crisis caused by Coronavirus and would see the light at end of the tunnel.

Rolf Pereira Holmboe completed his posting and left for his new posting in Bamako, Mali.

“I look forward to my new posting in Africa but I am sad that I am leaving Pakistan,” said the ambassador.

The ambassador said that they had a good number of Danish companies in Pakistan, and some of them play an important role. Maersk (the largest shipping line in the world), was shipping out the bulk of Pakistani exports to the global markets, and Novo Nordisk, the world’s first and leading producer of insulin and diabetes care, which was heavily engaged to prevent diabetes in Pakistan through information and activity campaigns to promote healthy living and more physical exercise.

He said that in Denmark, it is very easy to register a private company. It just takes a few hours and can be done online. He also said that the overall business and democratic culture in a country is important for success.

He also said bilateral cooperation was not only trade and commerce; it was also culture, music, and culinary interactions, and it was important to include children and youth whenever possible.