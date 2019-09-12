'Sada-i-Haq Kashmir rally' held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Sunni Tehrik Women Wing Thursday organised the 'Sada-i-Haq Kashmir Rally' to express solidarity with the Kashmiri Muslims.

A large number of women participated in the rally, led by Zahida Ashraf, Umme Hussnain Raza, Umme Habib Qadri, Fouzia Munir Naqshbandi and Rashida Qadri.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans in favour of Kashmiri Muslims and against Indian forces.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers demanded the United Nations force India to withdraw in armed forces from occupied Kashmir immediately.

"We will continue supporting Kashmiri brethren at every platform," he said.