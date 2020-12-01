UrduPoint.com
Sadaqat Abbasi Asks Opposition Parties To Unite In National Interest

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 04:40 PM

Sadaqat Abbasi asks opposition parties to unite in national interest

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senior leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday appealed to all political parties to set aside their personal interests and come unite together on an issue of national interest.

Talking to a Private news channel , Abbasi said the opposition develops a narrative based on its own interests rather than the interests of the country, adding, government would take all possible steps to prevent people from Covid-19.

He also regretted that PDM had crossed all the limits of irresponsibility and urged the opposition not to play with the lives of people for its personal gains as the second wave of coronavirus was at its peak in the country.

Leader said the current opposition did nothing for poor people of the country and they should realize that these tactics will not work to get people's support.

Talking about the inflation and other problems faced by the country, he commented that government was taking concrete measures under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve all such issues.

