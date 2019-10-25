Sadaqat Abbasi asks opposition to stop blaming govt for any problem

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Friday said that law is equal for all either he is poor or rich in the country and opposition leaders should refrain from making politics on health condition of Nawaz Sharif and for blaming government for every problem.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said opposition leaders are manipulating the situation and held responsible the government of doing politics over the health of Nawaz Sharif.

He said the government would discourage 'VIP culture' and ensure citizens get 'equal' and 'best quality' treatment in the state-run hospitals and other institutions.

He said its my personal opinion that every common prison in jails should be treated equally.

Equal distribution of resources was crucial to make the country a welfare state and the PTI government under the leadership of Imran Khan would fulfill all the promises which the party had made with the people, he added.

He said it is not Prime Minister Imran Khan who would decide, but the doctors will take decision whether former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would go abroad for medical treatment or not.

PTI Leader said the Imran Khan's government always implemented the court decisions in the past and would continue to do so.

He said his "sincere prayers" are with ailing former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, despite the political differences.

Talking about inflation, he regretted that the PTI government could not give immediate relief to the middle class due to economic crises, as a result of loot and plunder by previous governments.

However, he assured in coming few months PTI government will provide relief to public through its people-friendly policies as difficult time end and progress of the country on its right path.

He asked people of the country to get ready for a golden age in which their all problems will be resolved.

Sadaqat said that the Imran Khan's movement was basically a middle class revolution as due to the corruption and mis-governance of past over 30 years, the middle class were badly affected.

He said that PML-N and PPP governments ruined the national economy and the country was treated like material of loot and plunder.