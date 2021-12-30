Sadaqat Abbasi criticizes opposition for irresponsible attitude

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday criticized opposition parties for its irresponsible behaviour against mini-budget and assured that it would not only give relief to the people but fulfill the aspirations of poor segment of the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday criticized opposition parties for its irresponsible behaviour against mini-budget and assured that it would not only give relief to the people but fulfill the aspirations of poor segment of the society.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the conspiracy to derail democratic system would fail miserably as economic team would present a 'pro-poor and relief-oriented' mini-budget.

Self interest opposition parties trying to unite again were just following their personal agendas to save their political future, he said, adding, the opposition should come up with an alternative to the "mini-budget" instead of doing negative politics.

Opposition was undermining national interest and criticizing mini-budget to hide their embarrassment after failing at every front, he said, adding, the government would take all allied political partners on board before presenting the mini-budget.

Replying a question, he stressed for 'structural economic reforms' and said the government has the full capabilities to pull the country out of the current economic crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister.

The government was successfully implementing its agenda of economic stability, besides making sincere efforts to bring a balance in the country's exports, he claimed.