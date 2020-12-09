Sadaqat Abbasi emphasizes financial discipline to stabilize economy

Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday emphasized the need to continue the process of institutional reforms and ensure financial discipline to stabilize the economy while providing maximum relief to the common people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Wednesday emphasized the need to continue the process of institutional reforms and ensure financial discipline to stabilize the economy while providing maximum relief to the common people.

Talking to a private news channel, MNA said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government's effectively handling of the COVID-19 as well as the economic crises inherited by the previous government has averted a major catastrophe.

He said it was the mission of PTI government to create conducive environment for business and investment in the country.

He said waste of resources is a history now as incumbent government would ensure spending of each and every penny of the exchequer for the public welfare, adding, present government would make 2021 a year of economic stability.

To another Question, he accused the opposition of "blackmailing" his government and threatening to remove his government only to get relief over the ongoing process of accountability.

He also warned of stern action against opposition leaders for defying coronavirus guidelines and holding public rallies despite the ban put in place due to the second wave of coronavirus.