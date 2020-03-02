Sadaqat Abbasi says govt on right path, no fear from corrupt opposition

ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said PTI led government had taken tangible steps to put the country on the right path of development and Imran Khan's government had no fear from the unity of corrupt opposition leaders.

Talking to a private news channel, Sadaqat Abbasi said past corrupt rulers of PPP and PML-N ruled the country many years and they destroyed country with records of corruption cases.

He said PTI led government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was fairly committed to eliminate corruption from the country and it would succeed in his mission as elimination of corruption from grassroots.

Abbasi said Sharif family also weakened the national institutions for their personal gains and protecting their national and international corruption.

He said the incumbent government under the sincere leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully aware of the problems confronted by the general public and necessary measures are being taken to control the price-hike.

Leader says foremost priority of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government is to serve masses and improve their living standard.

He criticized that opposition was trying to escape from accountability and to safe their face for politics but they should keep in mind that the accountability process would not be stopped at any case.

He said PTI leadership was striving hard for getting restored Pakistan's lost integrity.

He mentioned that they are proud as Prime Minister Imran Khan is playing a peacemaker role in the whole region and he was also acknowledged globally.

He suggested PML-N to stop criticizing present government as welfare of humanity was motto of the life of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he has been taking steps for the betterment of the weaker segments of the society sincerely.

Replying to a query, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being an inmate should come back to Pakistan and face the cases which were registered against him.