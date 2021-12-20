UrduPoint.com

Sadaqat Abbasi Terms Universal Health Card Revolutionary Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Monday said his government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken revolutionary steps in health sector which has no precedence in the history.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has taken various practical steps for the development of health sector, adding that the government wants to ensure the provision of health cards for every family living in country, which is an important step towards a welfare state.

He said that PTI government has completed those development projects in a short span of time which the previous governments could not complete in years.

He said that no one would be allowed to hinder the way of country's development.

Replying a question about looming situation of Afghanistan, he said the human tragedy is going to unfold in Afghanistan and it is right time for the international community to support the suffering Afghan people.

